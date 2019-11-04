Nasdaq Riga decided on November 1, 2019 to resume trading in AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with the start of November 4, 2019 trading session. AS "Olainfarm" on November 1, 2019 published announcements informing that its extraordinary shareholders meetings of November 1 at 11:00 and 14:00 did not take place due to the lack of quorum. Company's Articles of Association stipulates that the shareholders meetings shall be entitled to make a decision provided that more than 50% (fifty per cent) of the paid fixed capital with voting rights are represented therein. As a result the circumstances based on which the trading in AS "Olainfarm" shares was suspended ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.