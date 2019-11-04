Herantis Pharma Oyj: Herantis Pharma publishes newsletter for September-October

Herantis Pharma publishes newsletter for September-October

Herantis Pharma Plc

Press release 4 November 2019 at 9:00 am

Herantis Pharma plc ("Herantis") has published its newsletter for September-October 2019. The newsletter is also attached to this press release.

Herantis' newsletter is published every other month on the company's web site. It is also available by subscription.

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is an innovative drug development company breaking the boundaries of standard therapeutic approaches. Our regenerative medicine drug candidates, CDNF and Lymfactin, aim to revolutionize the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, and of secondary lymphedema. The shares of Herantis are listed on the First North Finland marketplace run by Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

