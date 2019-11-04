Calliditas Therapeutics Capital Markets Day Today November 4

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics ("Calliditas") today hosts a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, moderated by Lars Frick from Börsveckan.

The Capital Markets Day takes place at GT 30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm. The program will start at 1:00 pm CET, with registration from 12:30 pm CET.

The presentations will be webcasted live at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/calliditas-therapeutics-cmd-2019 .

The agenda for the day:

13:00-13:20Introduction, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

13:20-13.50IgA nephropathy - An unmet medical need, Professor Jonathan Barratt, the Department of Infection, Immunity & Inflammation, University of Leicester

13:50-14:20Nefecon Phase 2b study results and Phase 3 development program overview, Jens Kristensen, CMO

14:20-14:30 Regulatory overview and the route to registration, Frank Bringstrup, VP Regulatory

14:30-15:00Q&A

15:00-15:20 Break

15:20-15:50US Market potential and commercial strategy for Nefecon, Andrew Udell, Vice President North America Commercial

15:50-16:05China market - Opportunities for Nefecon, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

16:05-16:30 Q&A

16:30-17:00Pipeline: orphan liver indications - AIH/PBC, Current research landscape in AILD (focus on PBC and AIH), Dr. Dimitar Tonev, MD

17:00-17:15 Our long-term vision and closing remarks, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

17:15-17:45 Q&A

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 4, 2019, at 8.00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell, Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (tícker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-capital-markets-day-today-november-4,c2952701

The following files are available for download: