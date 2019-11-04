Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia renews its service model and terminates co-operation negotiations

Aktia's co-operation negotiations initiated on 19 September have been concluded on 31 October. After the conclusion of the negotiations the company has decided on changes leading to a reduction of 92 jobs and approximately 50 employees will be offered a new job. Aktia is seeking growth in growing cities and will merge 18 of its branches with other branches. Aktia is now strongly renewing its operation and service model and is creating a bank of the future.



The co-operation negotiations initiated on 19 September in Aktia have been concluded. After the conclusion of the negotiations the company has decided on changes leading to the reduction of 92 jobs instead of the originally estimated 110 jobs. Through the negotiations approximately 50 employees will be offered an opportunity for new tasks within the company.

"It is important for us to renew our operations. We are now creating a bank that is ready for both current and future requirements. The continuously developing technology and changes in consumer habits lead also to a change in customer behaviour. I would like to thank all our customers for challenging our traditional operation models and our personnel for their work contribution and their ability for renewal in this breakout phase", says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Aktia is seeking growth in growing cities and will make changes to the operations of 18 of its 32 branches. The branches in Houtskär, Nagu, Korpo, Hanko, Ekenäs, Ingå and Loviisa will be merged to another branch or their sale to another actor will be investigated. The branches in Munkkivuori, Myyrmäki, Lohja, Kimito and Korsholm will be merged with other branches. Instead of the current branches in Sipoo, Tuusula, Pargas, Malax, Vörå and Kokkola new customer meeting points available by appointment will be established. The changes will take place gradually, starting from the beginning of January 2020. In addition, at a later stage the branch in Hakaniemi will be merged with the branch Kolme Seppää and the branch in Kauniainen with the branch in Tapiola in 2021. In addition, Aktia provides services to its customers through its web and mobile services regardless of time and place. Aktia will inform its customers in good time of the effects of the new service model and guide the customers through the changes.

In addition to the changes in the branch network the company has decided to reorganise and concentrate the productive activity within customer service and sales. Aktia will strengthen its business units especially in Vaasa. The planned measures are estimated to lead to annual savings of approximately EUR 3 million starting from the year 2020.

"We are currently developing our service model on the basis of customer needs and behaviour, and we are seeking growth in larger cities according to our updated strategy . To implement this, we are concentrating our competence to these growth areas. However, I would like to remind our customers that although the traditional branch at the place of residence would close its doors, we are not leaving our customers, we are only making changes to our service model. All our customers are important to us also in the future", says Carola Nilsson, Director for business area Private Customers.

Aktia has renewed its operations during the last years. The company renewed its services successfully through the strategy renewed in 2017. Now it's time for an extensive reform of operations and the service and operations model, in accordance with the strategy updated in the autumn of 2019. The update is based on the change in customer behaviour and the customers' wishes for services that are more independent of place, and for financial advice. In addition, Aktia is strongly developing asset management services. One of the goals of the service model is to make the rewarded asset management competence available throughout Finland by combining new meeting points and digital services.

