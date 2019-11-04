Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2019
WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
04.11.19
08:12 Uhr
6,980 Euro
-0,020
-0,29 %
04.11.2019 | 09:05
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 November 2019

Contact:
International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 1 November 2019

Guernsey, 4 November 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 28 October 2019 and 1 November 2019, under its fifth non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 9 August 2019 and commenced on 16 September 2019 (the "Fifth Buyback Programme"), it bought back 15,212 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.12 per ordinary share. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcementPlatform codeVolumeVolume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€)
28/10/2019BATE1227.20878
XLON2,3507.1916,900
CHIX2627.241,897
TRQX1447.161,032
Total2,8787.1920,707
29/10/2019BATE1207.16859
XLON2,5447.1418,158
CHIX2647.131,881
TRQX1597.161,138
Total3,0877.1422,037
30/10/2019BATE867.10611
XLON2,5607.1018,183
CHIX1927.101,363
TRQX1617.121,146
Total2,9997.1021,303
31/10/2019BATE827.08581
XLON2,4767.0917,564
CHIX1947.061,370
TRQX1617.081,140
Total2,9137.0920,654
01/11/2019BATE1647.081,161
XLON2,6877.0919,062
CHIX2517.091,779
TRQX2337.101,654
Total3,3357.0923,656

Following the above transactions:

  • The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 55,379,438
  • The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,952,406 (equal to 34.2% of the Company's share capital)
  • The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 36,427,032 as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

Set out below are all trades completed 28 October 2019 and 1 November 2019:

Platform codeVolumePriceGross Value (€)
28/10/2019XLON 374 7.14 2,670.36
XLON 348 7.24 2,519.52
XLON 306 7.20 2,203.20
XLON 297 7.24 2,150.28
XLON 286 7.20 2,059.20
CHIX 262 7.24 1,896.88
XLON 242 7.24 1,752.08
TRQX 139 7.16 995.24
BATE 122 7.20 878.40
XLON 100 7.14 714.00
XLON 100 7.10 710.00
XLON 100 7.10 710.00
XLON 59 7.12 420.08
XLON 26 7.24 188.24
XLON 26 7.10 184.60
XLON 26 7.14 185.64
XLON 17 7.24 123.08
XLON 17 7.18 122.06
XLON 14 7.24 101.36
XLON 12 7.20 86.40
TRQX 5 7.26 36.30
2,8787.1920,706.92
29/10/2019XLON 3517.14 2,506.14
XLON 3337.16 2,384.28
XLON 3157.16 2,255.40
XLON 2757.12 1,958.00
XLON 2717.12 1,929.52
XLON 2227.14 1,585.08
CHIX 1837.12 1,302.96
TRQX 1597.16 1,138.44
XLON 1447.14 1,028.16
XLON 1367.14 971.04
BATE 1207.16 859.20
XLON 997.12 704.88
XLON 837.14 592.62
XLON 697.12 491.28
CHIX 687.14 485.52
XLON 637.12 448.56
XLON 607.12 427.20
XLON 567.12 398.72
XLON 267.12 185.12
XLON 187.12 128.16
CHIX 137.14 92.82
XLON 97.12 64.08
XLON 87.14 57.12
XLON 67.12 42.72
3,0877.1422,037.02
30/10/2019XLON 850 7.12 6,052.00
XLON 105 7.10 745.50
XLON 362 7.10 2,570.20
XLON 500 7.10 3,550.00
XLON 243 7.10 1,725.30
XLON 278 7.08 1,968.24
XLON 222 7.08 1,571.76
TRQX 161 7.12 1,146.32
CHIX 4 7.08 28.32
CHIX 95 7.08 672.60
CHIX 93 7.12 662.16
BATE 86 7.10 610.60
2,9997.1021,303.00
31/10/2019XLON 400 7.10 2,840.00
XLON 300 7.10 2,130.00
XLON 176 7.10 1,249.60
XLON 124 7.10 880.40
XLON 507 7.10 3,599.70
XLON 200 7.08 1,416.00
XLON 51 7.10 362.10
XLON 149 7.10 1,057.90
XLON 200 7.08 1,416.00
XLON 94 7.08 665.52
XLON 172 7.08 1,217.76
XLON 103 7.08 729.24
TRQX 161 7.08 1,139.88
CHIX 194 7.06 1,369.64
BATE 82 7.08 580.56
2,9137.0920,654.30
01/11/2019XLON 1,300 7.10 9,230.00
XLON 300 7.08 2,124.00
CHIX 101 7.10 717.10
XLON 248 7.10 1,760.80
XLON 157 7.08 1,111.56
CHIX 150 7.08 1,062.00
TRQX 233 7.10 1,654.30
XLON 345 7.10 2,449.50
XLON 55 7.08 389.40
XLON 250 7.08 1,770.00
XLON 32 7.08 226.56
BATE 164 7.08 1,161.12
3,3357.0923,656.34


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)