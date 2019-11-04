Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Capital Markets Day 2019 presentation materials available



Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release 4 November, 2019

Capital Markets Day 2019 presentation materials available

Rovio Entertainment organizes a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors, analysts and financial media in Helsinki today 4 November, 2019. The event starts at 12 noon with lunch and the presentations will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EET.

The Capital Markets Day presentation materials are now available at company website www.rovio/cmd . The event will be live streamed and the webcast recording of the day will be available on Rovio's website www.rovio.com/cmd at the end of the event day. The materials are in English.

Full agenda of the Capital Markets Day can be viewed at www.rovio.com/cmd .

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Kati Levoranta, CEO

More information:

RovioIR@rovio.com

Rovio IR: +358 40 485 8985

