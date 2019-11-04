Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Engages UK Based Firm for European Market Awareness and Mackie Research as Its Canadian Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTC:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. to assist in building awareness and to provide communications support for the Company to the more than 100 Million plus European investing audience.

Over the coming months, Clarkham Capital will translate and disseminate the Company's news as well as assist in developing and implementing a social media strategy. For the duration of its services, Clarkham Capital will be paid 9,000 Euro every quarter, starting November 1, 2019.

Clarkham Capital is an arm's-length service provider to the company, and to the knowledge of the Company, Clarkham Capital does not directly or indirectly own any of the Company's securities.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it has retained Mackie Research Corp. ("Mackie") to provide market making services in accordance with CSE policies. Mackie will trade the securities of Blue Lagoon Resources on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by Mackie, the Company will pay Mackie a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter on a monthly basis. Blue Lagoon and Mackie are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Mackie will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by Mackie.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding development of a market for the securities of the Company in Europe.. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

