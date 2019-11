ADMIE Holding offers an attractive opportunity to gain exposure to the strong growth of Greek electricity transmission grid company, IPTO, a regulated utility with significant growth opportunities from investments in new transmission lines. Despite the recent share price rise and supportive H1 results (adjusted net income up 9% y-o-y), ADMIE Holding is trading at a large discount to European regulated utilities peers and to its regulated asset base (RAB).

