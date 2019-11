Since beginning in earnest in August this year, 1,000 prescriptions for MGC's phytocannabinoid products (CannEpil and MXP100) have been issued in Australia and the UK. Double the number of prescriptions were issued in October compared to September. Cash receipts for the quarter ending 30 September were A$413,000, with additional revenue of more than A$400,000 from recent sales expected to be received following the end of the quarter.

