CNH Industrial N.V.: Iveco Defence Vehicles to deliver additional amphibious platforms to the U.S. Marine Corps in partnership with BAE Systems

London, November 4, 2019

According to the contract for the new generation of Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) awarded in 2018, CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI/MI: CNHI) subsidiary, Iveco Defence Vehicles, is providing its 8x8 amphibious armored platform design, core components and services.

In the frame of the contract recently awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to the company, BAE Systems, along with teammate Iveco Defence Vehicles, will deliver additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles under a third order for Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP). The award is for the ACV Personnel Carrier variant (ACV-P) and represents an important next step on the path to full rate production.

The ACV is an advanced 8x8 open ocean-capable vehicle that is equipped with a new six-cylinder, 700hp engine, which provides a significant power increase over the legacy fleet currently in service. The vehicle delivers best-in-class mobility in all terrain and has a suspended interior seat structure for 13 embarked Marines, blast-mitigating positions for a crew of three, and improved survivability and force protection over currently fielded systems.

Current low-rate production is focused on the ACV-P variant. Further special variants will be added under full rate production within the ACV Family of Vehicles program. Iveco Defence Vehicles and BAE Systems previously received the Lot 1 and Lot 2 awards.

As a leading provider of protected and integrated mobility solutions to military and civil protection customers, Iveco Defence Vehicles brings proven experience, having designed and built more than 30,000 multi-purpose, protected and armored military vehicles in service today.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments