Unique pluggable line card enables easy transition to precise ePRTC and PRTC-B based synchronization

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched the market's first modular multi-band Global Navigation Satellite Signal (GNSS) receiver for ePRTC and PRTC-B synchronization, bringing new levels of precision timing to 5G networks. The new solution is engineered to overcome ionospheric delay variation that causes timing inaccuracy, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to deliver nanosecond precision. Previously, this was achieved with expensive, rubidium clocks. Now, there's a simple and highly cost-effective way to upgrade installed synchronization infrastructure for unprecedented accuracy and reliability. The multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver card plugs into ADVA's OSA 5430 and OSA 5440, advanced core grandmaster clocks able to support PTP, NTP and SyncE over multiple 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces. This enables network operators to meet the requirements of the ITU's stringent PRTC-B specifications and support the most advanced 5G applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005388/en/

ADVA's new multi-band GNSS receiver brings new levels of nanosecond timing accuracy to 5G networks (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our new multi-band GNSS receiver is a major milestone for network synchronization. For the first time, operators can harness a solution with multi-band GNSS capabilities combined with our core devices, which can deliver line rates up to 10Gbit/s and support ePRTC levels of timing accuracy," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz. "Our modular technology offers a way to enhance equipment in the field, achieve PRTC-B levels of timing and improve the timing accuracy of ePRTC. All that's required is a simple antenna upgrade. Then our multi-band solution can be plugged into the available slot of our OSA 5430 or OSA 5440 for the nanosecond accuracy that will be key to the services of tomorrow. And, as enhanced availability is also essential for emerging applications, the new technology features unrivalled jamming and spoofing detection capabilities combined with our centralized AI-powered GNSS assurance suite."

Today's launch answers the urgent demand for improved precision in GNSS-based timing. Currently, most synchronization networks rely on single-band receivers, which can only be accurate to a limited degree as delay between satellites and receivers is affected by space weather. This creates delay variations leading to time information being out of step by up to several tens of nanoseconds. ADVA's Oscilloquartz multi-band technology receives GNSS signals in several frequency bands, enabling it to use the delay differences between them to calculate delay variation and compensate for it. This method is far more cost-effective than other techniques, such as deploying GNSS receivers with a filter implemented by a costly high-stability rubidium oscillator. What's more, the OSA 5440 can utilize two multi-band cards, providing ultimate hardware redundancy.

"What we're offering the market is an entirely new route to high-precision UTC-traceable network timing that doesn't require significant investment. Our future-proof technology gives businesses and CSPs a way to boost synchronization performance and meet the ITU's tight PRTC-B specifications without resorting to expensive alternatives," commented Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz. "Combined with our OSA 5430 and OSA 5440 core grandmasters, the technology creates a scalable, fully hardware-redundant solution. Its built-in security also guarantees the most sophisticated detection of malicious attacks. By supporting GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU and GALILEO, our multi-band, multi-constellation line card offers a versatile and resilient solution for migrating from legacy to next-generation timing. Simply put, there's no other technology available today that can match the accuracy, redundancy, capacity and price point of our core devices combined with our new multi-band GNSS cards."

The new multi-band GNSS receiver will be officially launched this week at ITSF and can be viewed on Oscilloquartz's stand between November 4 and 7.

Watch this video for more information on the multi-band GNSS solution: https://youtu.be/tsm5qwehfTA

A supporting solution brief is also available here: https://adva.li/mb-gnss-solution-brief

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to- end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005388/en/

Contacts:

For ADVA press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For ADVA investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com