Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AE3U ISIN: US00687D1019 Ticker-Symbol: A9Y 
Frankfurt
04.11.19
08:02 Uhr
7,950 Euro
-0,160
-1,97 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7,950-1,97 %