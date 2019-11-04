Adesto Technologies Stock: Why Its Surge Is Only the StartThe future of technology will be driven by several key areas, including the cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT). The technologies encompass the rapid use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which will power companies like Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS).The IoT segment comprises technologies that enable devices to communicate with each other in an ecosystem.For a small, rapidly growing IoT company like Adesto, the tailwinds are extremely strong.IOTS stock is up 101% this year, trading at a record $11.97 in August prior to declining to the current sideways channel.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...