Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ACV2 ISIN: ES0167733015 Ticker-Symbol: ORN 
Tradegate
16.01.20
14:50 Uhr
3,105 Euro
-0,045
-1,43 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORYZON GENOMICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORYZON GENOMICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,120
3,155
11:22
3,125
3,165
11:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORYZON GENOMICS
ORYZON GENOMICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORYZON GENOMICS SA3,105-1,43 %