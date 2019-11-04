Resonant Inc.: Resonant Partners with Teledyne Scientific on Development of High Frequency, Wide Bandwidth RF Filter Solutions

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) (Resonant), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, announced that it is partnering with Teledyne Scientific & Imaging to develop manufacturing processes for high frequency, wide bandwidth RF filter solutions.

"Teledyne's advanced capabilities in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and micromachining technologies make it the perfect foundry to partner with on the development of manufacturing processes of our high frequency, wide bandwidth RF filter solutions," said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. "Our filter technology, developed using our Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN®) software platform, is uniquely positioned to address the wide bandwidth and high frequency requirements for 5G New Radio (NR) and WiFi filters in the 3 GHz to 38 GHz spectrum and by partnering with an industry-leading foundry such as Teledyne, we are working on the next step to bring our industry leading technology to the RF filter marketplace in timely and cost effective manner."

Resonant's ISN Foundry Program provides fabless licensee partners with the complete services they need to produce ISN-developed filters. ISN Foundry Program members are highly-experienced and high-quality foundry and backend service providers that have been successful working with filter designs created with Resonant's ISN design methodology.

"We are excited to partner with Resonant to apply the extensive MEMS processing capabilities of Teledyne to the advanced high frequency, wide bandwidth 5G filter solutions developed by Resonant," stated Bobby Brar, President of Teledyne Scientific Company. "We look forward to transitioning Resonant's 5G filter technology to high volume manufacturing as we have done for our customers previously."

About Teledyne Scientific Company

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies' operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies' website at www.teledyne.com.

Teledyne Scientific is the R&D center for Teledyne Technologies. For more than 50 years we have been working with our business units, government agencies and commercial customers to develop new intellectual property and advanced technologies for future products. We have deep technical expertise in the areas of electronics, MEMS, information sciences, materials science, and optics. We operate as a high-tech, for-profit, business by supplying ultra-high-performance semiconductor products, high-frequency IC design services, novel materials, materials analysis, and semiconductor fabrication services. In addition to providing products and services, we also work closely with our customers to transition emerging technology into volume manufacturing at Teledyne business units.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

SOURCE: Resonant Inc.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

