Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on Regional REIT (RGL)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Regional REIT (LSE:RGL) has exchanged contracts for the £27.7m acquisition of a regional office portfolio, its second significant transaction since H119 and marking progress with deployment of £62.5m (gross) proceeds of the July capital raise. With a strong pipeline of investment opportunities, we expect full deployment by early 2020, which will enhance earnings and provide further opportunities for active asset management and value creation.

The annualised accounting total return since IPO in November 2015 is 10%, two-thirds of which has been paid as income. RGL's prospective yield, approaching 8%, remains among the highest in the sector. We forecast further DPS growth in FY20 and full cover by adjusted earnings as new equity is deployed.



