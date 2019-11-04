EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Appointment of Dr. Pritesh Kumar as Advisor to the Board of Directors

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Pritesh Kumar as an advisor to the Company's Board of Directors.

As one of the world's leading experts in cannabinoid pharmacology research, Dr. Kumar brings unique skills and experience to EHT. Dr. Kumar has spent many years in the field providing consulting services to researchers, governments, regulators and entrepreneurs alike about the scientific requirements of producing consistent and pure medicinal cannabinoid-based therapeutics.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT stated that "We are pleased to be able to bring Dr. Kumar into the EHT family. His vast expertise will support the evolution of our Controlled Environment Growing Units through his understanding of the growing processes deployed within the industry." Mr. Gamble also indicated that "He will also support the intended cannabis Micro Grow to be located at our manufacturing facility. Given that this segment of our business is intended to provide stable cash flows in support of our manufacturing business, bringing in an expert of his stature will allow us to minimize risk and mitigate delay associated with new growing operations."

"I am looking forward to serving as an advisor to the Board of Directors and providing scientific, technology, and strategic business development guidance," said Dr. Kumar, Director of PhytoSciences Consulting.

Dr. Kumar earned his PhD in Pharmacology and Toxicology with a focus in cannabinoid pharmacology from the University of Louisville, School of Medicine. He is a cannabinoid research scientist, pharmacologist, laboratory manager and consultant trained in ensuring QA/QC, cGMP, GPP and cGLP of pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). He is currently an advisor to several private-held and public companies. Recently Dr. Kumar received a Professorship as the Director of Cannabinoid Research at Cannadore College training future scientists and technologists.

Dr. Kumar has been published in numerous scientific journals including the European Journal of Pharmacology, Pharmacology and Physiology, Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science and Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications. He is an active member of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) and a former member of the American Society of Cell Biology (ASCB), National Glaucoma Society (NGS), Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) of the University of Louisville School Of Medicine.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

