The market is driven by the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics. In addition, the introduction of next-generation networks is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cognitive media solutions market.

Enterprises in various end-user sectors are increasingly adopting data integration solutions. In addition, vendors are also introducing AI-powered products for improving the AI capabilities of analytics. The use of AI in cognitive media solutions allows real-time synthesizing of data for effective decision-making by facilitating real-time analysis. In addition, end-user companies require AI platforms in their media solutions for linking multiple enterprise systems with the web and cloud-based applications. Furthermore, organizations are also focusing on integrating business analytics software with their businesses to achieve dynamic representation of data. Thus, with the rising need for integrating the exponentially increasing data volume, the demand for cognitive media solutions is likely to surge considerably in the forthcoming years.

Major Five Cognitive Media Solutions Market Companies:

Adobe Inc.

Adobe Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates in the key business segments including digital media, digital experience, and publishing. The company offers Adobe Sensei, an AI and machine learning technology used in Adobe Experience Platform, which increases the ability of end-users to create and deliver personalized and automated delivery of content, product, and promotions.

Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. operates in key business units including Google and Other Bets. The company launched Cloud Text-to-Speech, a voice synthesizer and Chronicle, a cybersecurity company in March and January 2018 respectively. Alphabet Inc. offers AutoML Vision, Vision AI, and Vision Product Search through its Cloud Vision offering segment. In addition, it offers AI Hub, AI building blocks, and AI platforms through its AI and machine learning products.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates in key business segments including North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company has been quite active in innovative product launches including the Amazon S3 Block Public Access and Amazon Polly with a new Speech Synthesis Markup Language Breath feature. The company's key offerings for the market in focus include Alexa Voice Service and Amazon Connect.

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. is a US-based company operating in key business segments including cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services and cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company's key offerings include the IBM Watson Media and Cognitive Customer Care for helping companies to increase customer engagement by leveraging AI-based digital engagement.

Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp. is headquartered in the US. The company's key business segments include productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The company offers Azure Cognitive Services and Video Indexer.

Cognitive Media Solutions End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

SMEs

Large enterprises

Cognitive Media Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

