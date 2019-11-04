ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Host Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event in Conjunction with the Annual 2019 AASLD Liver Meeting

Key Opinion Leader in hepatology and gastroenterology to discuss challenges and opportunities in NAFLD and NASH

Company representatives to showcase TAEUS™ liver device in Exhibit Hall

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today announced that the company will host a KOL event on November 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET in Boston at the Colonnade Hotel.

This event will feature a presentation by Raza Malik, M.D., Ph.D. Director of Hepatology and Associate Chief, Division of Gastroenterology at Tufts Medical Center who will discuss the difficulties in identifying patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an overview of the landscape and describe the need for a point-of-care diagnostic device.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

In conjunction with the annual AASLD Liver Meeting, ENDRA will also display and demonstrate the pre-production TAEUS liver device for the first time at booth 1210 in Exhibit Hall C.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology that visualizes tissue like CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

MacDougall

Christi Waarich

(781) 235-3060

endra@macbiocom.com

www.macbiocom.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565057/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Host-Key-Opinion-Leader-KOL-Event-in-Conjunction-with-the-Annual-2019-AASLD-Liver-Meeting