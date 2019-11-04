Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the extension of its creative partnership with Meehan Ideas Inc. to the creation of unique non-alcoholic beverages for the Canadian market. The beverages will be distributed by G&W Distilling Inc., makers of NÜTRL Vodka Soda, Canada's #1 vodka soda.

"We are excited to finally bring CENTR's relaxation-focused ethos home to Canada", said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. "We are confident that our partners at G&W and Meehan Ideas and their history of building global brands will help Canadians - and the world - to take time out, relax, and find their CENTR."

"This is a great opportunity to extend our partnership with CENTR - we are thrilled to help create and launch new products with the team", said Paul Meehan, head of both G&W and Meehan Ideas, and a director and principal shareholder of the Company. "We recognize that there is a significant need for 'better' non-alcoholic beverage options. Together, we will create and deliver popular and frequent choices for people who are looking to relax, refresh and recharge."

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the North American market. The Company's initial focus is on the creation and launch of a global brand for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

About Meehan Ideas Inc. and G&W Distilling Inc.Meehan Ideas Inc. is a privately held creative brand design agency. Based in Vancouver BC, Meehan Ideas works with leading national, international, and local brands. Privately held G&W Distilling Inc. is Canada's leading independent craft distiller. Based in Delta BC, G&W Distilling is the maker of NÜTRL Vodka Soda, Canada's #1 vodka soda.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the business of CENTR Brands Corp., the timing for the launch of the Company's products and other matters. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

