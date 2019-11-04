Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC: MCREF) (Metals Creek or "the company") announces that the company has acquired thru staking a 100% interest in the Morrow Gold project, Northwestern Ontario.

The Morrow Project is located in the northwest corner of the Pagwachuan Township approximately 24 kilometers east-southeast of the town of Longlac. The property lies very close to the southern boundary of the Wabigoon Subprovince in the Geraldton-Longlac area which has seen a significant increase in exploration activity over the last decade. This portion of the Beardmore-Geraldton Belt (BGB) has seen new gold discoveries and resource delineation by Greenstone Gold on the Hardrock Deposit some 52 km to the west. Access to the property is good with the property consisting of 12 cells held 100% by Metals Creek and encompassing two historical gold horizons; Ward-Morrow trend and southern anomaly.

Previous work programs have been performed by various groups or individuals in the vicinity of the Morrow property which includes prospecting, ground geophysics, trenching and diamond drilling.

A ground geophysical IP (Induced Polarization) and Mag survey was conducted outlining a one-kilometer long chargeability anomaly on the northern morrow trend. Surface trenching was performed over this conductive trend resulting in 1.67 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold over 2.4 meters (m) from trench one with drill highlights of 3.77 g/t gold over 1.77m (Source: MNDM assessment report Ref#20013897). Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-carbonate veins with variable pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization within a chlorite-biotite schist near the mafic volcanic sediment contact.

A second gold trend located south of the morrow trend also outlined an 800m long IP chargeability anomaly has seen limited trenching with follow-up diamond drilling. Trenching results include 2.89 g/t gold, 7.1 g/t Ag and 0.287% copper (Cu) over 1.8m and 2.06 g/t Au over 2.3m (Source: MNDM assessment report Ref#20010227) from trench one. Follow-up drilling returned a downhole intercept (PAG12-03) of 0.55 g/t Au and 1.29 g/t Ag over 52.0m including 1m of 5.38 g/t Au under trench one. A second trench also contained surface gold mineralization with selective surface grab samples of 3.33 g/t Au and 6.95 g/t Au. Follow-up drilling resulted in an intercept (PAG12- 05) of 0.34 g/t Au over 14.1m with a second hole undercutting PAG-12-05 resulting in a downhole intercept of 0.32 g/t Au and 0.1% Cu over 45m with mineralization hosted within an altered iron formation with associated pyrite and chalcopyrite within quartz stockwork. Mineralization within the southern trend exhibit intercepts of lower grade and larger widths potentially indicating the presence of a bulk tonnage type target.

NOTE: (The above information is historic in nature and has not been verified by the company)

Sampling by Metals Creek personnel in September 2019 returned the following from the Ward-Morrow trench one area.

Sample Number Gold ppb Silver g/t Copper ppm WM 19-01 7480 9.6 5690 WM 19-02 2080 16.8 8320 WM 19-03 3630 6.5 1740 WM 19-04 740 13.1 6600 WM 19-05 84 0.4 245 WM 19-06 11700 7.3 4730

It should be noted that grab samples are selective by nature and unlikely to represent the true grade.

Metals Creek is continuing to compile data to further define the two gold targets.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and VP Exploration for Metals Creek.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest on the past producing Dona Lake Mine project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

