Technavio has been monitoring the global biomethane plants market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 751.56 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global biomethane plants market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page report with TOC on "Biomethane Plants Market Analysis Report by Feedstock Type (agriculture, sewage, and others), Geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increased rate of municipal solid waste generation. In addition, the rising adoption of biomethane as a transport fuel is anticipated to boost the growth of the biomethane plants market.

Factors such as rapid urbanization and population growth have increased waste generation across the world. This is resulting in the generation of GHGs such as methane. Also, uncollected municipal solid waste leads to floods, air pollution, and various health issues. These factors are driving the adoption of appropriate techniques to treat waste municipal waste and produce biomethane, which can be used to generate electricity. The rise in municipal solid waste will have a positive impact the production of biomethane, which will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Biomethane Plants Companies:

ENGIE SA

ENGIE SA owns and operates its business across various segments such as North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM, and Others. The company is actively involved in the development and recovery of biomethane and is involved at every stage of its production, right from its transportation to marketing.

EnviTec Biogas AG

EnviTec Biogas AG owns and operates its business across various segments such as Construction, Service, and Own investment. The company offers EnviThan gas upgrading solutions to upgrade biogas, landfill gas, or wastewater gas into biomethane.

L'Air Liquide SA

L'Air Liquide SA owns and operates its business across various segments such as Gas Services, Engineering Construction, and Global Markets Technologies. The company operates 60 MW of biomethane production units in countries such as the US, the UK, and France.

PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH

PlanET Biogastechnik GmbH designs and installs biogas treatment plants to produce biomethane. The biogas treatment systems function on PlanET eco gas membrane method, which offers several advantages such as flexibility, low operational costs, and requires no additional drying process.

Wärtsilä Corp.

Wärtsilä Corp. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Energy Solutions, Marine Solutions, and Services. The company offers turnkey biogas upgrading solutions that utilize a unique CApure process to recover more than 99.9% of the available biomethane in raw biogas.

Biomethane Plants Feedstock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Agriculture

Sewage

Others

Biomethane Plants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

