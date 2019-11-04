Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ER6Q ISIN: FR0010208488 Ticker-Symbol: GZF 
Tradegate
04.11.19
14:37 Uhr
14,895 Euro
+0,130
+0,88 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENGIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,890
14,900
14:42
14,890
14,895
14:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ENGIE
ENGIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENGIE SA14,895+0,88 %
ENVITEC BIOGAS AG12,300+2,50 %