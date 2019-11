Lago Kapital Oy based in Helsinki has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from 5 November 2019. From this date, Lago Kapital Oy is admitted to trading in INET Trading System in CCP cleared securities. Member: Lago Kapital Oy INET ID: LAGO Admitted: 5 November 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Teemu Mörsky or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +358 9 616 671 Nasdaq Copenhagen