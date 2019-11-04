Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M9BA ISIN: US4837091010 Ticker-Symbol: K8A 
Tradegate
30.10.19
16:29 Uhr
4,590 Euro
-0,122
-2,59 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,516
4,604
15:37
4,516
4,604
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KANDI
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC4,590-2,59 %