Certis USAannounces the addition of Dr. Jose Carvalho as a Regional Representative for Certis businesses in Europe and Middle East. In this position, Dr. Carvalho will provide regulatory, commercial and technical development support for Certis USA products in the region.

"Certis welcomes the addition of Dr. Carvalho and his broad expertise in this field as a major asset for our customers, especially in the two growth markets where we will focus," says Dr. Jacob Eyal, Certis USA Executive Vice-President, and International Sales.

"Dr. Carvalho will be a valuable asset in supporting our expanding business, research and regulatory requirements in Europe and the Middle East."

Dr. Carvalho was previously in the position of Head of Global Business Development for Crop and Team Leader EU Dossiers at Knoell Germany GmbH based in Germany. Prior to the Knoell, Carvalho held positions at Bayer and at Germany's Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing. Carvalho holds a Ph.D. in Environmental Analytical Chemistry from the Humboldt University in Berlin.

About Certis USA

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer and distributor of a broad line of biopesticide products for specialty agricultural and horticultural markets and the home and garden market. Certis USA products provide valuable solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today's growers. For more information about Certis USA, visit CertisUSA.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter.

