The market is driven by the growing adoption of energy storage systems. In addition, the use of blockchain for P2P energy trading is anticipated to boost the growth of the electricity trading market.

The electricity produced from renewable energy sources is very intermittent as it is directly impacted by changing weather conditions. This has necessitated the need for energy storage systems to smoothen the intermittent supply of energy from renewable sources. Moreover, the growing adoption of renewable energy sources has significantly increased the demand for energy storage systems. These factors are positively impacting the growth of the global electricity trading market.

Major Five Electricity Trading Companies:

ASX Ltd.

ASX Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Listings and Issuer Services, Derivatives and OTC Markets, Trading Services, and Equity Post-Trade Services.

European Energy Exchange AG

European Energy Exchange AG owns and operates its business across various segments such as Power Derivatives, Power Spot, Natural Gas, US Commodities, Environmental Products, Clearing Services, Agriculturals, Global Commodities, Market Data Services, and Registry-Services. The company offers a wide range of power products that are supplemented by trade registration services.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. provides a range of products, allowing participants to buy/sell electricity on a term basis through the Term-Ahead-Market. The company also offers Day-Ahead-Market, which is a physical electricity trading market for deliveries for any/some/all 15-minute time blocks in 24 hours of next day starting from midnight.

Japan Electric Power Exchange

Japan Electric Power Exchange owns and operates the Spot Market/ Intraday Market. It is a market for the trading of electricity which needs to be delivered the next day.

Next Kraftwerke GmbH

Next Kraftwerke GmbH offers market access and trading platforms to electricity customers and sellers.

Electricity Trading Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Day-ahead trading

Intraday trading

Electricity Trading Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

