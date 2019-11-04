Applitools Test Automation and Visual AI Hackathon to Award Over $40,000 in Prizes to Engineers Who Upskill in Support of the Future of Testing

Open to the First 500 People to Complete the Challenge, Applitools Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon Celebrates the Top 100 Functional and Visual Test Automation Experts

SAN MATEO, California, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, the leading provider of Visual AI for intelligent functional and visual testing, today issued the "Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon" to identify and reward the top 100 functional and visual test engineers on the planet. For a full list of eligibility criteria and contest rules, visit: (applitools.com/hackathon).

To enter, participants must write test automation scripts against a demo web app using two separate approaches: a traditional code-based testing approach using Selenium, WebdriverIO, or Cypress and an image-based testing approach using Applitools Visual AI. Adhering to a set of standardized testing criteria, participants must submit both versions of their code to a public GitHub repo.

Contest participants, including but not limited to software developers, QA professionals and test automation engineers, will compete for $34,000 in cash prizes and a total of 10 tickets to 2020 Selenium Conferences for a total of $42,000 in prizes. Judges will review the first 500 submissions and determine who can drive the fastest software release cycle of a high-quality app by catching and fixing functional and visual bugs earlier in the development lifecycle. There are two grand prizes of $5,000 with 98 additional prizes.

Applitools Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon is free to enter and people from anywhere in the world are eligible to qualify. The contest is officially open until November 30, 2019 at midnight Pacific Time. Winners will be announced no later than January 15, 2020. The contest will be limited to the first 500 contestants that successfully complete the challenge and submit their results.

"To keep pace with the speed and velocity of Agile and DevOps processes, development teams are now required to catch both functional and visual bugs earlier in the dev cycle and fix them in a fraction of the time," said Angie Jones, senior developer advocate at Applitools. "We at Applitools believe that Visual AI is the simplest and most effective way to write test automation scripts. We're issuing the global Visual AI Rockstar hackathon challenge to showcase the evolution in automated testing and what it takes to provide the most complete test coverage required for a world of constantly changing apps, screen types, devices, and browsers."

Test Automation University Teaches Modern Functional Test Automation

For individuals that wish to participate in the Applitools Visual AI Rockstar Hackathon but who have never used Visual AI technology, it is recommended to take the free, online Test Automation University course, "Modern Functional Test Automation Through Visual AI" (https://testautomationu.applitools.com/modern-functional-testing/).

In this course, the instructor and the Head of Growth at Applitools, Raja Rao, shows real-world examples in which by using Visual AI, devs and test engineers are able to build and maintain a functional test up to 80x times faster with 21x more stability than with existing approaches today, while dramatically expanding test coverage.

"The future is here. Testing the UI/UX of today's complex apps must include an intelligent, image-based approach through Visual AI that leverages existing code-based scripts, but dramatically reduces the time and effort required to maintain them," Rao said. "The time is now to upskill and advance your career in test automation and software development by learning how to apply Visual AI effectively."

For more information or to learn more about Applitools, visit https://applitools.com/.

About Applitools

Applitools delivers Intelligent Functional and Visual Testing powered by world-class Visual AI technology to help Developers, Test Automation Engineers, QA professionals, DevOps and Digital Transformation teams to release high-quality web and mobile apps and features faster.

The company evolves test automation use cases -- Functional Testing, Visual Testing, Web and Mobile UI/UX Testing, Cross-Browser Testing, Responsive Web Design testing, Cross-Device Testing, PDF Testing, Accessibility Testing and Compliance Testing -- to transform the way organizations deliver innovation at the speed of CI-CD at a significantly lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Hundreds of companies from verticals such as Software, Banking, Insurance, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, and Publishing -- including 50 of the Fortune 100 -- use Applitools to deliver the best possible digital experiences to millions of customers on any device and browser, and across every screen size and operating system.

Applitools is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit applitools.com.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

+1 303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022064/Applitools_Rockstar_Hackathon_Prize_Table.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621068/Applitools_Logo.jpg