Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTZ0 ISIN: CA00175D1006 Ticker-Symbol: 2Q0 
Frankfurt
04.11.19
08:14 Uhr
0,290 Euro
+0,007
+2,43 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMPD VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMPD VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
04.11.2019 | 15:08
(69 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is trading under the symbol 2Q0.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities, and it is the largest stock exchange in Germany. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is used by over 250 trading institutions and ranks third globally in trade volume, following only the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

AMPD Ventures Inc.

"Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown
CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Satnam Brar
satnam.brar@ampd.tech

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/565052/AMPD-Announces-Listing-on-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE