AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that it is now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is trading under the symbol 2Q0.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities, and it is the largest stock exchange in Germany. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is used by over 250 trading institutions and ranks third globally in trade volume, following only the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.

