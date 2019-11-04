A-Tab MD Improves Manufacturing Efficiencies for Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Tablet and Capsule Formulations While Addressing Consumer Preference for Smaller, More Convenient Tablet Sizes

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS), a leading international producer of essential ingredients, today announced that it is expanding its portfolio of co-processed, multifunctional excipients with the launch of A-Tab MD at the CPhI 2019 tradeshow and expo taking place November 5-7 at the Messe Frankfurt GmbH in Frankfurt, Germany.

A-Tab MD is a label-friendly, multifunctional excipient demonstrated to significantly enhance compressibility and simplify formulations of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical tablets and capsules. As a result, with A-Tab MD, formulators can improve manufacturing efficiency, increase performance and deliver smaller tablet sizes to meet consumer preferences. With the launch of A-Tab MD, Innophos further expands its growing portfolio of co-processed, multifunctional excipients that include Nutra-Tab and Tri-Tab PVP.

"A-Tab MD delivers important value to manufacturers and consumers alike. Formulators are continually seeking solutions to help improve powder flow, tablet robustness, and processing efficiency while consumers prefer smaller and more convenient tablet sizes to support their health and wellness routines. A-Tab MD helps address both these needs while also providing superior functionality," said Sherry D. Duff, SVP, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer. She continues, "We are proud of the advancements we have made with our co-processed, multifunctional excipients and look forward to sharing our market-leading solutions at CPhI Worldwide."

Innophos will be showcasing its portfolio of co-processed, multifunctional excipients, including A-Tab MD, in booth #102D92 at CPhI Worldwide. Bringing together over 45,000 visitors and 2,500 exhibitors from more than 165 countries under one roof, CPhI Worldwide is one of the largest and most important global pharmaceutical trade fairs.

About the Company

Innophos is a leading international producer of essential ingredients. We partner with world-leading health nutrition, food beverage and industrial brands to create science-based solutions that improve quality of life. Our knowledgeable teams apply science to unlock the potential that lies within the blends and formulations that we deliver. Forward thinking and people centric at heart, we execute with purpose and efficiency to create value in everything we do. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, please visit www.innophos.com 'IPHS-G'

