Capacity Media event marks fifth consecutive year Neutrona has won awards for excellence in innovation and technology

America's carrier Neutrona Networks has once again been recognized for its strengths in technology and innovation, after winning the Best OTT Partnership and Best BSS/OSS awards at the 2019 Global Carrier Awards in October.

The OTT Partnership award recognizes Neutrona's expansive, multi-year effort to connect its home-grown and award-winning SD-WAN platform with the world's top cloud providers. Earlier this year, it partnered with IBM Cloud's Direct Link Service, adding to its expanding roster of cloud partners, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Alibaba. Its upgraded SD-WAN platform includes an integrated development environment that allows service designers and network architects to quickly and more effectively optimize customer pathways to their cloud providers.

"We live in a world defined by digital transformation in which customers everywhere depend upon the Cloud for their data needs. Neutrona's digitally native, software-driven solutions help customers align their individual digital transformation initiatives and cloud strategies with their network architecture solutions," Luciano Salata, President and Co-Founder of Neutrona Networks. "We are very proud that the industry has once again recognized us for being a leading Software-Driven Digital Provider (SDDP) through our work in SDN and automation as well as the superior customer experience we provide in association with major cloud providers and SD-WAN technology partners."

Neutrona's scalable OSS/BSS platform received its third consecutive Global Carrier Award. Its home-grown Intelligent Commercial Engine (ICE) uses API location-based pricing to give robust quoting, ordering, provisioning, and delivery servicing in real time. Its new SD-WAN CPE release allows Neutrona to expand all features of a traditional MPLS or Hybrid approach to a pure Internet solution. This upgrade improves application visibility and traffic optimization while increasing security and reliability.

Neutrona also launched Latin America's first e-commerce portal, www.shop.neutrona.com, to allow customers to design, price, and purchase SD-WAN and Cloud Connect services online. Neutrona's customer-centric approach has led to industry-leading NPS scores, which are 66% above the global telecom market average.

"Over the last decade, we have rewritten the rules of data transport services in Latin America by providing a world-class customer experience, network intelligence, and groundbreaking process automation," says Mateo Ward, Neutrona CEO and Co-Founder. "What pleases us the most is that these two awards are global in nature, reiterating our role as a 'bridge' for global carriers and enterprises seeking to do business in the Americas."

Capacity Media, a leading source of business intelligence for the global carrier industry, has sponsored the Global Carrier Awards for 15 years. More than 400 telecom representatives came to London to attend the black-tie gala dinner designed to celebrate top achievements within the carrier industry.

About Neutrona Networks

Neutrona Networks is a neutral and independent carrier that is re-writing the rules of telecommunications in the Americas region by pioneering innovation in customer experience, network intelligence, and process automation. It provides SD-WAN, MPLS or hybrid networks and private Cloud Connect services to the largest telecommunications operators around the world and the Fortune 500 customers they serve, as well as regional and global enterprises based in the Americas. It has a direct presence in more than 15 countries, offering access to every city throughout the region via its extensive network of interconnections with local carriers and direct connectivity to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, among others. Its network is built on top of multiple submarine cable systems and terrestrial fiber rings monitored and managed with its own SDN solution.

More information at www.neutrona.com

