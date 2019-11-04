Digimarc to 'Dress Up Your Design' at Adobe MAX 2019

Demos in booth #1113 illustrate application of Digimarc Platform in connected apparel

BEAVERTON, Oregon and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adobe MAX Booth #1113 - At this year's Adobe MAX conference, taking place November 4-6 in Los Angeles, Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) highlights various applications of the Digimarc Platform that transform any media, including apparel, into a "connected design." Demonstrations by Digimarc and its partners showcase the growing appetite for technology-centric design in the textile and materials industry. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the "smart clothing" market (3D-printed jackets, smart coats, connected clothes, etc.) is predicted to surpass a targeted revenue of $4 billion by 2024.

"The Digimarc Platform is empowering designers and consumer brands to create meaningful points of engagement in order to build deeper relationships with consumers and optimize their supply chains," said Bruce Davis, CEO, Digimarc. "Through the work with our partners, we're able to provide technology that ushers us into a fashion-forward future, offering consumer brands new ways to create digital experiences and connect with their suppliers and customers."

Digimarc will have demonstrations and product examples in its booth (#1113) from a number of partners including:

'Connected' Dresses : Digimarc is showcasing two custom-made connected dresses designed by former Nike designer Edward Harber . The dresses were printed using a HP STITCH dye sublimation printer and contain Digimarc Barcode with unique serialized numbers, in addition to GTINs (Global Trade Identification Numbers). By scanning the dresses with a mobile device, consumers can get access to manufacturing information or additional styling options. Digimarc Barcode is a part of Link from HP, which provides consumer brands the ability to track and trace across their supply chain, enabling greater efficiency, product transparency, personalized customer engagement and brand protection. Digimarc is participating in HP's booth ( #1001 ) with a coffee chat session and hands-on demonstrations.





"Fashion has always been a hotbed for innovation, and today, technology is transforming fashion at a faster pace than ever before," said Doris Brown-McNally , worldwide brand innovation manager, graphic solutions business, HP Inc. "HP and Digimarc offer manufacturers who digitally print apparel the ability to add serialized data to products to combat counterfeiting and product diversion."



: Digimarc is showcasing two custom-made connected dresses designed by former Nike designer . The dresses were printed using a HP STITCH dye sublimation printer and contain Digimarc Barcode with unique serialized numbers, in addition to GTINs (Global Trade Identification Numbers). By scanning the dresses with a mobile device, consumers can get access to manufacturing information or additional styling options. Digimarc Barcode is a part of Link from HP, which provides consumer brands the ability to track and trace across their supply chain, enabling greater efficiency, product transparency, personalized customer engagement and brand protection. Digimarc is participating in HP's booth ( ) with a coffee chat session and hands-on demonstrations. "Fashion has always been a hotbed for innovation, and today, technology is transforming fashion at a faster pace than ever before," said , worldwide brand innovation manager, graphic solutions business, HP Inc. "HP and Digimarc offer manufacturers who digitally print apparel the ability to add serialized data to products to combat counterfeiting and product diversion." New Adobe Collaboration : Digimarc is demonstrating how Adobe Textile Designer plug-in for Adobe Photoshop supports designers using the Digimarc tools for Adobe Creative Cloud . This new plug-in can easily extend Digimarc Barcode across an entire pattern, helping creatives seamlessly add a digital identity to textiles. Digimarc and Adobe have a rich history of collaboration across 20 years, providing the creative community and print industry professionals with the tools needed to create connected artwork.





"The combined power of Digimarc and Adobe technology gives textile designers a whole new landscape to explore," said Mike Scrutton , director, print technology and strategy, Adobe. "Designers using the Digimarc tools for Creative Cloud in tandem with Adobe Textile Designer for Photoshop can easily add Digimarc to a single textile 'swatch' for a wide-range of benefits, including transparency and traceability, as well as creating new consumer experiences."



: Digimarc is demonstrating how Adobe Textile Designer plug-in for Adobe Photoshop supports designers using the Digimarc tools for Adobe Creative Cloud . This new plug-in can easily extend Digimarc Barcode across an entire pattern, helping creatives seamlessly add a digital identity to textiles. Digimarc and Adobe have a rich history of collaboration across 20 years, providing the creative community and print industry professionals with the tools needed to create connected artwork. "The combined power of Digimarc and Adobe technology gives textile designers a whole new landscape to explore," said , director, print technology and strategy, Adobe. "Designers using the Digimarc tools for Creative Cloud in tandem with Adobe Textile Designer for Photoshop can easily add Digimarc to a single textile 'swatch' for a wide-range of benefits, including transparency and traceability, as well as creating new consumer experiences." Smart Sport Jerseys : Digimarc and Avery Dennison , a global material science and labeling solutions company, have teamed up to digitally-enhance sportswear. Avery Dennison has incorporated Digimarc into its jersey embellishments, such as logo patches or player names and numbers, to allow consumers to scan the item with an app-enabled phone and access digital content, such as exclusive videos, real-time game statistics and behind-the-scenes photos. Avery Dennison is the market leading supplier of external embellishments to apparel brands and sports organizations worldwide, including the Names and Numbers to the Premier League in the U.K.





"We are excited to partner with Digimarc. By adding Digimarc to our jersey embellishments, team sports organizations can use them as a new innovative consumer engagement channel," said Michael Colarossi , vice president of product line management, innovation and sustainability, Avery Dennison . "Global sports fans are devoted to their preferred teams and Avery Dennison's partnership with Digimarc helps brands, clubs, and leagues to create a unique digital connection between fans and their favorite players."



: Digimarc and , a global material science and labeling solutions company, have teamed up to digitally-enhance sportswear. has incorporated Digimarc into its jersey embellishments, such as logo patches or player names and numbers, to allow consumers to scan the item with an app-enabled phone and access digital content, such as exclusive videos, real-time game statistics and behind-the-scenes photos. is the market leading supplier of external embellishments to apparel brands and sports organizations worldwide, including the Names and Numbers to the Premier League in the U.K. "We are excited to partner with Digimarc. By adding Digimarc to our jersey embellishments, team sports organizations can use them as a new innovative consumer engagement channel," said , vice president of product line management, innovation and sustainability, . "Global sports fans are devoted to their preferred teams and partnership with Digimarc helps brands, clubs, and leagues to create a unique digital connection between fans and their favorite players." Code Your Own Sticker: Digimarc will have a series of unique, digitally enabled stickers printed by HP Inc. that attendees can personalize by adding their own web payoff, showcasing how easy it is to make every design a personalized, connected design.



Digimarc will have a series of unique, digitally enabled stickers printed by HP Inc. that attendees can personalize by adding their own web payoff, showcasing how easy it is to make every design a personalized, connected design. A Scannable Booth Experience - The booth's wall panels and floor logo designs contain Digimarc, making it possible for designers to imagine media of all kinds having a scannable, interactive digital code.

The Digimarc Platform provides a reliable and efficient identification that powers a broad ecosystem of applications across industries, bringing convenience and enhanced experiences to users. To learn more about the Digimarc Platform and the company's Adobe MAX presence, visit its show page.

MAX: A Celebration of Digital Creativity and Innovation

MAX 2019 brings together some of the world's most innovative and prolific creatives to share their stories with more than 15,000 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with hundreds of thousands more watching online. This year, MAX will feature musician Billie Eilish with Takashi Murakami who collaborated on Eilish's animation-packed "you should see me in a crown" music video, director and producer M. Night Shyamalan, renowned photographer David LaChapelle and visual artist Shantell Martin. Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian John Mulaney hosts this year's MAX Sneaks - a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research. The conference can be livestreamed at max.adobe.com starting on Monday, November 4 at 9 a.m. PT and on Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/319963/digimarc_Logo.jpg