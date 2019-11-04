Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to extend congratulations to Ken Konkin, PGeo, for his new role at Tudor Gold as Vice President for Project Development. Mr. Konkin was the exploration manager for the hugely successful 2019 drill program on our JV Treaty Creek property. The Treaty Creek property adjoins to the north of Pretium Resources' Brucejack-Snowfield property and Seabridge Gold's KSM property, along the geological trend. Drilling at Treaty Creek in 2019 was very successful under the direction of Mr. Konkin, hitting significant mineralization in all 14 holes which reconfirmed a 300m+ gold rich zone close to surface and an extension of mineralization to over one kilometer in depth.

Mr. Konkin has over 35 years of geological experience throughout North and South America as well as Russia. Mr. Konkin worked for Silver Standard for 19 years and managed advanced exploration programs at Manantial Espejo (Argentina), San Luis and Berenguela (Peru) as well as Snowfields (Pretium) in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Mr. Konkin was appointed the project manager for Pretium Resources after it purchased the Snowfields-Brucejack project from Silver Standard in 2010. Subsequently, he was instrumental in the discovery of the Valley of Kings deposit at the Brucejack Lake mine, an eight-million-ounce gold deposit currently in production. He spent seven years managing all aspects of the exploration programs at Snowfield-Brucejack. During his tenure with Pretium, the company received the Bill Dennis award in 2013 for a Canadian discovery (presented by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada); Mr. Konkin was also the co-recipient of the prestigious H.H. "Spud" Huestis award for "excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration in B.C. and/or Yukon" in 2017.





Image of Ken Konkin in the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System in NW British Columbia



Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek stated: "Since Ken came on board the Treaty Creek property has been fast tracked and is now looking like a world class property. The knowledge and experience he gained by discovering and developing the neighbouring Brucejack mine is being applied on Treaty Creek and it really shows. Ken clearly has the expertise and credibility to bring the Treaty Creek project to the next level. A world class project deserves a world class VP of Project Development."

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor Gold, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

There is a drill program ongoing at the high-grade, past producing Dunwell Mine. More information on the Dunwell Mine can be found here:

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

