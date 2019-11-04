SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global CAD Software Market Procurement Intelligence Report

A steep decline in auto sales and emission concerns is creating major setbacks in the automobile industry which is one of the critical revenue resources for the CAD software market. This will disrupt the harmony in the demand and supply ratio in the CAD software market across regions depending upon the performance of the automobile industry in those regions. The integration of CAD software solutions into the buyer's existing systems is extremely complex and costly. Lack of expertise and guidance by suppliers on the same has resulted in severe financial losses for buyers in the CAD software market.

The indispensability of CAD software in developing and designing precision components for machinery manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, healthcare machinery, and defense equipment manufacturing industries will contribute to the spend growth in the CAD software market. It is expected that the market spend growth will touch a value of over USD 3 billion with a spend momentum at a CAGR of over 6%

What are the CAD software price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global CAD software market?

The global CAD software market is facing a severe shortage of professionals with requisite skills. Minimum wages and stringent regulations are compelling CAD software suppliers to increase their employee expenses which are expected to have an inflationary impact on buyer's procurement cost.

To cater to this growing employee expenses, a majority of CAD software suppliers are investing in AI, blockchain, and big data analytics to automate their software development process and reduce their labor requirement. These technology expenses are further driving their OPEX which will subsequently impact buyer's procurement expenditure according to the CAD software price trends.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend with these upward rising CAD software price trends?

The scopes to optimize spend are ample and it will require strategic insights into the CAD software suppliers market. Strategic selection of suppliers will not only fulfill the buyer's delivery requirements but will also play a critical role in guiding the buyers to optimize their procurement spend. Suppliers who are known to adopt cost-optimizing measures pass on their profits to the buyers in the form of reduced product prices.

Design efficiency of solutions provided by CAD software suppliers

The capability of the CAD software application to maximize the efficiency of the designer by enabling them to design the required component with the least number of steps as possible is an important supplier selection criterion. Higher efficiency of the CAD software application leads to time and cost-saving for buyers, thus increasing the effectiveness of application deployment.

Engage with CAD software suppliers with expertise in the buyer's business segment

Different business segments, such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and apparel, have different features and capabilities requirements from CAD software application as per their segmental and individual organization needs. To cater to these different requirements, buyers should seek tailored solutions for their respective business segments and evaluate service providers for their level of expertise in catering to the designing needs for the respective segment.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

CAD software market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the CAD software market

Regional spend opportunity for CAD software suppliers

CAD software suppliers cost structure

CAD software suppliers selection criteria

CAD software suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the CAD software market

