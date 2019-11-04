SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Superabsorbent polymers are non-biodegradable which will expose this market to the strict scrutiny of the environmental regulatory bodies. The expenditure done by suppliers to maintain compliance with such stringent regulations along with predictions of volatilities in the raw material prices will increase superabsorbent polymers suppliers' OPEX to a significant extent. This will have a subsequent inflationary impact on buyer's procurement expenditure in the superabsorbent polymers market.

However, with effective procurement strategies in place, buyers are continuing to invest in the superabsorbent polymers market which is evident in the projected spend growth of over USD 2 billion. Based on types, the increase in the use of polyacrylamide in the oil and gas industry to improve oil recovery and as flocculants and coagulants to treat municipal and industrial wastewater will contribute to this spend growth in the coming years.

What are the superabsorbent polymers price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global superabsorbent polymers market?

Acrylic acid, sodium hydroxide, and sodium polyacrylate are some of the key raw materials used to manufacture superabsorbent polymers. According to forecasts, the prices of these raw materials will be extremely volatile which will increase the supplier's manufacturing cost. Such an increasing cost will be ultimately compensated by buyers in the form of excess procurement spend in the superabsorbent polymers market.

Inflation, stringent enforcement of labor laws, and the rise in minimum wages globally will substantially increase employee expenses borne by superabsorbent polymers suppliers. This will result in an upward spiraling superabsorbent polymers price trends.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend with these upward rising superabsorbent polymers price trends?

Factors that will contribute to these upward rising superabsorbent polymers price trends are inevitable and will prevail for the next five years. It has been concluded that to address such challenges, strategic selection of suppliers will help buyers to explore more opportunities to optimize their procurement spend in the superabsorbent polymers market.

Engage in a global sourcing model while partnering with superabsorbent polymers suppliers

Particularly relevant for large buyers who have manufacturing facilities spread across the globe, engagement in the global sourcing model will facilitate ease in managing the quality of the products and management of long supply chains. Other key benefits include minimal logistics costs and assurance of compliance with global safety standards due to centralized decisions.

Comprehensive information on performance characteristics

In the superabsorbent polymers market, it is prudent to engage with suppliers who can offer holistic support and assistance in selecting the right product type by providing comprehensive information on the product and its performance aspects such as particle size, hydrolysis rate, moisture content, absorbency, and retention capacity. This is important as different characteristics are required for different applications. For instance, particle size and absorbency rate of SAPs need to be greater in products used in baby diapers than those used in sanitary napkins.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Superabsorbent polymers market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the superabsorbent polymers market

Regional spend opportunity for superabsorbent polymers suppliers

Superabsorbent polymers suppliers cost structure

Superabsorbent polymers suppliers selection criteria

Superabsorbent polymers suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the superabsorbent polymers market

