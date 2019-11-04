Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Welcomes W.A. Landreth III To Its Board Of Directors

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) announced today that W.A. Landreth III has accepted an invitation to become the newest member of the Bank's Board of Directors.

W.A was born and raised in Fort Worth and attended Fort Worth Country Day School. He attended Southern Methodist University where he was a University Scholar and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Real Estate from the Cox School of Business. In 2010, W.A. co-founded Vaquero Ventures, a real estate development company that focuses on corporate/national build-to-suit developments. Since inception, Vaquero has developed over 300 single tenant and multi-tenant assets across the Southwest United States. Vaquero maintains its principal offices in Fort Worth, Texas and has a secondary location in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Chairman, Jeffrey Harp stated, "Trinity Bank is very pleased to have the opportunity to add W.A. to our Board of Directors. The addition of W.A. represents a positive step forward in our succession planning efforts."

"W.A. has a great deal of experience and we are looking forward to gaining his insight and perspective as we continue to grow and expand our company. W.A.'s commitment to our community and the bank's vision will provide a great deal of benefit to our customers, future customers, employees and shareholders for years to come."

