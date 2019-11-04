The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency expects the nation's solar generation capacity to have increased by another 5 GW by the end of next year, from around 4.4 GW at the end of 2018. By the end of 2023, installed PV capacity is predicted to reach approximately 15 GW.The Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) is expecting the nation's installed PV capacity to have grown almost fivefold from the beginning of this year until the end of the next decade. A report on the future energy landscape of the Netherlands predicted an additional 5 GW of solar power will have been deployed ...

