bet-at-home (BAH) has reported Q319 gross gaming revenues (GGR) of €35.7m and EBITDA of €5.6m, slightly above our estimates. We are therefore raising our FY19 GGR and EBITDA forecasts by 4.4% and 2.5%, respectively, so that they are now at the top end of guidance. As disclosed in September, BAH is liable for €11.9m of Austrian tax back payments and annual tax will also rise by c €5m, which reduces our normalised FY19 EPS by 16.6%. Including the tax liability, net cash was €33.3m at Q3119. Given the negative tax news, we now forecast a prospective dividend of €4/share (rather than €5/share) which equates to an 8.2% dividend yield.

