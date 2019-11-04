Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DNAY ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5 Ticker-Symbol: ACX 
Xetra
04.11.19
17:38 Uhr
46,640 Euro
-2,120
-4,35 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,480
46,680
18:47
46,540
46,740
18:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BET-AT-HOME.COM
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG46,640-4,35 %