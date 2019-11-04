Technavio has been monitoring the global solar array disconnect switches market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.43 billion during 2019-2023. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of nearly 13% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rising demand for clean energy sources. In addition, the increasing adoption of microgrids is anticipated to boost the growth of the solar array disconnect switches market.

Factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization have significantly increased the demand for energy. In addition, rising awareness of GHG emissions and government regulations on reducing the carbon footprint have increased the adoption of clean energy sources across the world. These factors are attracting heavy investments in renewable energy sources such as solar power. The proliferation of solar power plants is positively impacting the demand for solar array disconnect switches, thereby driving market growth.

Major Five Solar Array Disconnect Switches Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. owns and operates its business across several segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, and Industrial Automation. The company offers a wide range of switch disconnectors. The range of switch disconnectors varies from 16 to 1600 amperes, and these disconnectors are specially designed for DC applications.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc owns and operates its business across various segments such as Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers a wide range of solar disconnectors. Voltage class offered by the company includes 600VDC and 1,000 VDC with current ratings 30A-400A.

Salzer Electronics Ltd.

Salzer Electronics Ltd. manufactures electrical installation products. The company offers a wide range of photovoltaic switches and isolators for switching solar photovoltaic circuits.

Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE owns and operates its business across the Energy Management and Automation segments. The company offers a wide range of disconnect switches. Some of the products offered by the company include 30-100 A and 2- and 3-pole fusible and non-fusible heavy-duty safety switches.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG owns and operates its business across various segments such as Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), and Financial Services (SFS). The company offers a wide range of disconnect switches for motors.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Utility

Non-utility

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

