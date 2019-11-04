Technavio has been monitoring the global telecom expense management solutions market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.6 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rising popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) policy. In addition, the increasing popularity of cloud-based services is anticipated to boost the growth of the telecom expense management solutions market.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting the BYOD policy as it enables cost savings with respect to hardware and telecommunication costs. Also, the BYOD policy improves employee satisfaction as it allows them to work from anywhere. The growing adoption of BYOD policy has necessitated the establishment of security standards to maintain control over the content accessed on mobile devices. As a result of these factors, the adoption of telecom expense management solutions will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Telecom Expense Management Solutions Companies:

Calero Software LLC

Calero Software LLC owns and operates its business across various segments such as Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, and Usage Management. Telecom Expense Management (TEM) is one of the key offerings of the company. The solution helps organizations manage all fixed-line voice, data, and wireless expenses on a single platform.

Cass Information Systems Inc.

Cass Information Systems Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as Information Services and Banking Services. Telecom Expense Management is one of the key offerings of the company. The product deals with the management of expenses related to telecom services.

Globys Inc.

Globys Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as Buy, Manage, Pay, and Analytics. TEM Solution is one of the key offerings of the company. It collects data from different sources to get a complete view of telecom costs, usage, and resources.

Market Data Services Ltd.

Market Data Services Ltd. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Telecom Expense Management, Financial Technology Management, and Business Intelligence and Reporting. Telecom Expense Management is one of the key offerings of the company. It centralizes telecom inventory, expenses, and assets on a single platform.

RadiusPoint

RadiusPoint owns and operates its business across various segments such as Telecom Expense Management, Wireless Expense Management, and Utility Expense Management. ExpenseLogic is one of the key offerings of the company. The software automatically identifies expensive billing errors and fees.

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Telecom Expense Management Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

