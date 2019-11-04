Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of first interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020, of 6.4 pence per ordinary share (2019: 6.25p), payable on 29 November 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 15 November 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 14 November 2019.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

4 November 2019