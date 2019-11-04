Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
04.11.2019 | 17:58
(79 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 4

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Declaration of first interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announce that they have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020, of 6.4 pence per ordinary share (2019: 6.25p), payable on 29 November 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 15 November 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 14 November 2019.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

4 November 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire