Montag, 04.11.2019
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
04.11.19
17:20 Uhr
27,250 Euro
+0,300
+1,11 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
04.11.2019 | 18:05
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors for the third quarter of 2019

  • Growth of the real estate portfolio by 7% or € 58 million in 2019, to a fair value of € 925 million as at 30 September 2019 (€ 867 million as at 31 December 2018)
  • Occupancy rate of the total real estate portfolio: 91% (93% as at 31 December 2018)
    Office portfolio occupancy rate increased to 89% and logistics portfolio amounted to 93%
  • Increase in fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by 2%

  • Increase in EPRA earnings by 59%
    EPRA earnings per share: € 1,46 (€ 1,21 in the first nine months of 2018)
    Expected growth of the underlying EPRA earnings per share of at least 3% with a gross dividend of at least € 1,50
  • Average interest rate of the financing: 2,2% (2,4% in the first nine months of 2018)

  • Debt ratio: 44,1% (43,5% as at 31 December 2018)

Attachment

  • Intervest_Third quarter of 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/313bef63-2003-4731-a348-e4ce4d0070ef)

