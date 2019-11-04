Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Interim statement by the board of directors for the third quarter of 2019

- Growth of the real estate portfolio by 7% or € 58 million in 2019, to a fair value of € 925 million as at 30 September 2019 (€ 867 million as at 31 December 2018)
- Occupancy rate of the total real estate portfolio: 91% (93% as at 31 December 2018)
Office portfolio occupancy rate increased to 89% and logistics portfolio amounted to 93%
- Increase in fair value of the existing real estate portfolio by 2%
- Increase in EPRA earnings by 59%
EPRA earnings per share: € 1,46 (€ 1,21 in the first nine months of 2018)
Expected growth of the underlying EPRA earnings per share of at least 3% with a gross dividend of at least € 1,50
- Average interest rate of the financing: 2,2% (2,4% in the first nine months of 2018)
- Debt ratio: 44,1% (43,5% as at 31 December 2018)
