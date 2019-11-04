ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notes Offering

ASHTEAD GROUP, PLC

CLOSING OF SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

4 November 2019

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% second priority senior secured notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.250% second priority senior secured notes due 2029 (the "2029 Notes" and, together with the 2028 Notes, the "Notes") by Ashtead Capital, Inc. ("Ashtead Capital"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ashtead. The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Ashtead and certain of Ashtead's direct and indirect subsidiaries. Once the $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes are fully repurchased or redeemed, the Company expects that the Notes will no longer be secured by the collateral.

Ashtead is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and its stock is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: AHT).The Company is one of the largest international equipment rental companies, with a network of 1,052 stores in the United States ("US"), Canada and the United Kingdom ("UK") as of July 31, 2019. Ashtead conducts its equipment rental operations in the US and Canada under the name "Sunbelt Rentals" and in the UK under the name "A-Plant."

