Super73: PSG x SUPER73 collaboration creates limited edition electric motorbike for Paris Saint-Germain football team

California-based SUPER73 creates limited edition electric motorbike for fans of Paris Saint-Germain football team

Irvine, California, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A collaboration between Southern California-based electric motorbike company SUPER73 and legendary Parisian football club, Paris Saint-Germain, has created a very special, limited edition Super73-Z Series electric bike for fans around the world.

The PSG x SUPER73-Z was designed in collaboration with the club to help celebrate both its 50th Anniversary and the launch of the new 2019/2020 season third shirt. As a celebration of the rich Paris Saint-Germain history, the PSG x SUPER73-Z features a custom seat design, custom-painted frame, engraved headset top cap, red wheel spokes, white wheels, a custom chain guard and seat base emblazoned with the Paris Saint-Germain logo*.

The bike will be available in Europe, USA and Canada. It will be sold on a pre-order basis starting 4 November 2019 fromPSG.frin Europe and Super73.comin the United States and Canada. Produced in two versions for the North American and European markets, the PSG x SUPER73-Z bike will be available for a limited time of only 30 days. It is planned that products will be delivered in Spring 2020.

"We're very excited to be working with Paris Saint-Germain on this incredible collaboration. As one of the greatest teams in the world, with such a strong history at the top of French football, we are delighted they chose to collaborate with Super73 to celebrate their anniversary and release of their vintage-inspired third shirt design." LeGrand Crewse, CEO, Super73, Inc.

The SUPER73-Z series electric motorbike is the newest addition to the Super73 lineup. Perfect for fun rides and short commutes, the lightweight model is great for anybody wanting the excitement of a SUPER73 bike in a smaller package. Like all Super73 models, it's street legal in the USA and Europe and no license or registration is required

EDITOR'S NOTE

*Please note, final specification is subject to change and may differ from the images provided

For high-resolution images, please use this link: super73.com/pages/press

For technical specifications in English, please use this link: super73.com/pages/psg-x-super73

Pour les specifications techniques en Français, veuillez utilizer ce lien: eu.super73.com/pages/psg-x-super73





ABOUT SUPER73

SUPER73 is an American lifestyle adventure brand, a generational fusion of motorcycle heritage and youth culture. We exist for two reasons: to inspire people to create adventure, and to help people share their adventures with the community. Based in Orange County, California, we passionately design, manufacture, and distribute SUPER73 - a series of electric motorbikes that offer the lifestyle and freedom of a motorcycle with the ease and practicality of a bicycle.

Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base that includes A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit Super73.com

ABOUT PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970. Since QSI's purchase of the club in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has transformed to become one of the top football clubs and global sports brands in the world. The Club has reconnected with Paris, which is at the heart of the organization, under the philosophy of One Unique City, One Unique Club. The Club has won 22 trophies in only eight years, and 40 in its history to become the most successful football club in France.

Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, Beckham, Ibrahimovic, and currently Neymar, Mbappé, Cavani, Thiago Silva, and more.

The international popularity of the Club never stops growing. It is now one of the most followed clubs in the world, expanding to a community more than 73 million social media followers in just eight years. Last season, it opened international offices in Doha, New York and Singapore.

The Club, which now includes men's football, women's football, handball and judo sections, was one of the pioneer sports clubs to join e-sports in 2016.

Giving back to the community is fundamental to the Club, which has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop large and efficient programs. Among numerous projects, the Red & Blue School Project allows the club to serve underprivileged youths.





MEDIA CONTACTS

EUROPE: Alix Armour / +33677169244 / alix@super73.com

USA: Greg Emmerson / ID Agency / greg@theidagency.com

