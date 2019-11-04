VISIATIV: Visiativ posts nine-month consolidated revenues of EUR 126.9 million, up 7% like-for-like

Lyon, 4 November 2019 - 6.00 pm. The Visiativ Group, a publisher and integrator of innovative software platforms, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Nine-month consolidated revenues came to €126.9 million, up 7% like-for-like and up 33% including recent acquisitions.

At the end of Q3 2019, Visiativ is confirming its 2019 full-year revenue target of over €200 million.

Consolidated 9-month revenues - Unaudited data

€m 9 months

2018 9 months

2019 Change LFL growth[1] Total revenues 95.3 126.9 +33% +7% o/w recurring revenues 54.3 76.4 +41% +10% % recurring revenues 57% 60% +3pp Integration - Dassault Systèmes 60.2 75.3 +25% +4% Software 18.1 22.1 +22% +13% Consulting 9.9 21.2 +115% +15% Integration - Business Development 7.1 8.2 +16% +10%

Q3 business review:

Integration - Dassault Systèmes posted strong Q3 like-for-like growth of 19%. Growth was driven by accentuated seasonal trends in France and strong performances among our overseas subsidiaries. This acceleration in growth versus the first half puts Visiativ back on track towards achieving its annual targets.

posted strong Q3 like-for-like growth of 19%. Growth was driven by accentuated seasonal trends in France and strong performances among our overseas subsidiaries. This acceleration in growth versus the first half puts Visiativ back on track towards achieving its annual targets. The Software division continued its rapid development, up 15% like-for-like. The Group capitalised on its Moovapps platform, which harnessed cross-selling potential between the various offerings, bolstered by consistent sales growth in SaaS solutions (up 16%) during the period.

division continued its rapid development, up 15% like-for-like. The Group capitalised on its Moovapps platform, which harnessed cross-selling potential between the various offerings, bolstered by consistent sales growth in SaaS solutions (up 16%) during the period. Consulting posted Q3 revenues up 19% like-for-like. ABGI Group recorded brisk sales on its core markets (France and USA) and will henceforth benefit from an additional growth driver in the UK following the successful integration of Jumpstart.

posted Q3 revenues up 19% like-for-like. ABGI Group recorded brisk sales on its core markets (France and USA) and will henceforth benefit from an additional growth driver in the UK following the successful integration of Jumpstart. Integration - Business Development, which covers Visiativ's cloud-based and Rapid Manufacturing businesses, posted a satisfactory Q3 reflecting the initial impact of the commercial and industrial restructuring of the division.

Boosted by new business, recurring revenues (maintenance, SaaS, subscriptions) rose 10% like-for-like and accounted for 60% of consolidated sales for the first 9 months of 2019, compared to 57% last year.

The international share of consolidated revenues (€29 million) increased to 23%, driven by new acquisitions and rapid organic growth in these new markets.

Confirmation of 2019 targets

The strong Q3 performance generated by Visiativ's three core business lines confirms the Group's expectations of achieving its full-year consolidated revenue target of over €200 million.

To reach this goal the Group will have a record a strong fourth quarter, historically the peak sales period of the year.

Visiativ remains confident that 2019 will be another year of profitable growth for the full year.

Financial calendar

FY 2019 revenues: 28 January 2020

This date is provisional and may be changed if necessary. Publication will take place after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ

Integrator of innovative software solutions, Visiativ steps up the digital transformation of companies via its collaborative and social business platform and innovation consultancy offer. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2018 revenues of €163m and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering every economic sector in France and with operations in international (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, UK, USA and Switzerland), Visiativ has nearly 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans and FCPI/FIP investments funds, thanks to its status as an "innovative business" recognised by Bpifrance.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

CONTACT VISIATIV

Lydia JOUVAL / Eléonore DUFOUR

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com

eleonore.dufour@visiativ.com INVESTOR / MEDIA RELATIONS

ACTUS

Théo MARTIN / Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 75 / +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

tmartin@actus.fr

sboni@actus.fr

[1] Growth at constant consolidation scope adjusted for the consolidation of ABGI Group (01/04/18), Valla (01/04/18), Innova Systems (01/07/18), Audros Technology (01/07/18), Dimensions Group (01/12/2018), ABGI UK (former Jumpstart) (01/01/2019) and CCSL (01/07/2019).

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF