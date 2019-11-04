Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Nov-2019 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.7149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17732167 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 26905 EQS News ID: 903861 End of Announcement EQS News Service

