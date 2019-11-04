Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: MGX.P) ("MG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it filed its filing statement dated effective October 31, 2019 (the "Filing Statement") in connection with its proposed business combination with DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP") which will result in a reverse take-over of MG by the shareholders of DLP and which will constitute MG's Qualifying Transaction, as defined under TSX Venture Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "Transaction"). In due course, the parties to the Transaction will issue a further comprehensive press release announcing the closing of the Transaction and the date on which the common shares of the Corporation will resume trading.

Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the Corporation and DLP expect to close the Transaction on or about November 14, 2019.

DLP is a natural resource company formed under the laws of the Province of British Columbia on June 7, 2019. DLP's principal business activity is in the ownership and management of mining assets in British Columbia, Canada. It owns 100% of an exploration-stage property located northeast of Golden B.C., which is prospective for copper and cobalt. DLP also owns a 100% interest in other exploration-stage properties of merit located in the Cranbrook-Creston corridor, which are of interest due to their lead, zinc and silver potential (collectively, the "Aldridge Properties").

A technical report titled "Technical Report - Geology and Mineral Exploration - JR and RJ Properties - Southeast British Columbia" and dated effective August 1, 2019 prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), has been prepared for the Aldridge Properties (the "Technical Report") and was filed under the Corporation's SEDAR profile in conjunction with the filing of the Filing Statement.

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement and the Technical Report on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as the press releases of the Corporation dated September 26, 2019 and July 29, 2019.

Contact Information

MG Capital Corporation

Peter McKeown

President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary

1-403-689-4052

Additional Information

In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Corporation's shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as determined by the TSXV which, depending on the policies of the TSXV, may not occur until the completion of the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including but not limited to TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statements

Although the Corporation believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "will", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the Transaction, including TSXV approval, closing of the Transaction and the resumption of trading in the common shares of the Corporation. Such statements and information reflect the current views of MG and/or DLP, respectively. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: (i) there is no assurance that MG and DLP will obtain all requisite approvals for the Transaction; (ii) following completion of the Transaction, the Corporation may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations and financing may not be available when needed or on terms and conditions acceptable to the Corporation; (iii) new laws or regulations could adversely affect the Corporation's business and results of operations; and (iv) the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Corporation's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause MG's and DLP's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of MG and/or DLP; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation, DLP, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

MG cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on MG's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. MG has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of MG as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. MG does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49385