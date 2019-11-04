GlobeX Data Ltd. to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CNSX:SWIS, SWIS.WT) (OTC PINK:SWISF) is pleased to announce that BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature a 30 seconds commercial on GlobeX Data on the BNN Bloomberg Channel Mon-Fri during market hours plus bonus plays in off prime time from Nov 4-10, 2019 and a CEO Clip Nov 16th and Nov 17th 2019, Saturday & Sunday, throughout the day and evenings.

To view the Commercial and the CEO Clip, please click on the following links, live on the BTV website:

30 seconds Commercial: https://www.b-tv.com/globex-data-secure-data-management-commercial-30sec/

90 seconds CEO Clip: https://www.b-tv.com/globex-data-security-ceo-clip-90sec/.

About the BNN Bloomberg Channel and BTV:

BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on Finance and the markets. BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial sites. Contact info@b-tv.com.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.



GlobeX Data Ltd. distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at:https://www.globexdatagroup.com.

Forward Looking Information

