EQS Group-Media / 2019-11-04 / 19:00 *Media Release* *Medacta Announces First U.S. Surgery with MectaScrew PEEK following FDA Clearance* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _4 November 2019_ - Medacta is proud to announce the successful completion of the first U.S. surgery utilizing its MectaScrew PEEK Interference Screw for ligament refixation. The MectaScrew PEEK, which received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June, is one of Medacta's most recent sports medicine offerings. As part of the Medacta Single Bundle ACL set, it is intended for knee arthroscopy and indicated for reconstructive treatment of ruptured anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments for hamstring and bone-tendon-bone repairs. The MectaScrew PEEK features several noteworthy design features, including a blunt thread, which protects the graft from laceration, while ensuring fixation strength, as well as sharp threads at the driver tip that gradually increase in width as the screw goes from distal to proximal to facilitate screw insertion. The associated driver also features a tip design that enables strong retention of the screw once positioned on the tip of the instrument. The first single bundle ACL surgery in the United States was completed by Akbar Nawab, M.D., at Ellis and Badenhausen Orthopaedics (Louisville, Kentucky) on September 24. "The implant and associated instrumentation performed very well," said Dr. Nawab. "The screw started nicely and provided secure fixation without any damage to the graft, while the instrumentation's ergonomic design made each instrument easy and natural to use. I feel very confident starting my patient in an accelerated rehabilitation program." This surgery follows the first single bundle ACL performed in Australia in August 2019 and is the start of Medacta's sports medicine presence in the United States. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 903815 End of News EQS Group Media 903815 2019-11-04

