Mum Hails $10 Childs Farm Skincare Products "Life-changing" After They Clear Her Daughter's Severe Eczema

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamika Hayley from Brisbane, says using the Childs Farm skincare range has been "life-changing" for daughter Kali-Rose, 21-months. Within just four weeks of using the products, the skin condition that had previously left her delicate skin red-raw and bleeding, has now completely vanished.

"It has completely blown my mind," says Tamika, 27. "My daughter went from being covered in a rash so horrendous that she looked like she had been burnt, to not having a mark on her.

"During the day I constantly had to dress her in long-sleeves and pants, and at night I had to put mittens on her hands to stop her from scratching herself.

"I'm so relieved to have finally found products that mean I don't have to do this anymore."

"We were going back and forth to the doctors all the time with her eczema and were always given steroid creams which are so harsh, especially for babies, and they didn't work for us," says the mum-of-one.

"We were even advised to give Kali-Rose bleach baths to alleviate her symptoms, and there was no way I could bring myself to do that."

Approved by dermatologists as suitable for eczema-prone skin, Childs Farm products are enriched with naturally-derived ingredients and essential oils.

It was when Kali-Rose was six-months-old that she first developed eczema.

"It coincided with the season change as we went into winter," explains her mum. "A massive rash came up beneath her neck and all over her chest and back.

"She would get so itchy that she would scratch so much she bled. She was always pointing at her arms to try to tell us that they were hurting her which was heart-breaking."

While the rash diminished with the arrival of summer, Tamika says her daughter's skin "exploded" once again this winter.

After trying strict lactose and dairy-free diets and home remedies to no avail, Tamika was stunned to find the solution for Kali-Rose was stocked in her local store.

Tamika was told about Childs Farm by her aunt who had heard how the range had helped her UK-based niece's severe eczema. Assuming she would have to order the product online from overseas, Tamika discovered that Childs Farm had launched in Australia late last-year.

She initially decided to try the Baby Moisturiser (which is dubbed a 'miracle cream' in the UK, with a bottle sold every 20 seconds), and the Sweet Orange Hair & Body Wash to use in Kali-Rose's evening bath.

"Within a week the redness covering her back, bottom, backs of her legs and front of her arms, had calmed down," says Tamika. "and it was completely gone within a month."

"I couldn't believe that the solution to her eczema had been in our local supermarket all along.

"I'm now on a mission to tell as many people as possible about the Childs Farm range to try and help other people who may be in the same position," says Tamika, who continues to use the range every day.

Eczema is becoming more and more common in Australia, with 800,000 Australians suffering from the condition daily (27,000 severely).* However, it's Aussie children that are the worst hit by this condition, more than half of all eczema sufferers show signs within their first 12 months of life and 20 per cent of people develop eczema before the age of five in Australia.** There needs to better awareness of solutions and treatment plans for children and adults prone to eczema, such as the importance of regularly moisturising to help keep skin in good condition.

"As a parent, it is so frustrating not to be able to help your child when they're in need. I just felt so useless."

Looking ahead to her wedding to partner Chris in March, Tamika is delighted that their daughter will be able to enjoy dressing up for the day.

"Kali-Rose has never been able to wear pretty little dresses without attracting negative comments," she says. "People would say, 'What's wrong with her skin? Is she OK?'

"I bought her a bridesmaid dress a while back before we discovered Childs Farm, but it was too fluffy and itchy for her.

"Now her skin is completely clear, I've been on another shopping trip and the dress I've got her is completely backless!

"It's so lovely to be able to dress her in whatever I like now that there's not a red mark to be seen on her skin."

Joanna Jensen, CEO and founder of Childs Farm, added: "I am delighted to hear just how much Childs Farm has helped Kali-Rose and enhanced the quality of her life. She will be centre stage at her mum and dad's wedding next year, and our products mean that she can wear the flower girl dress of mum's dreams with confidence - that's incredible!

"I created the range for my two daughters who struggled with sensitive skin. I couldn't find any toiletries that were suitable for their delicate skin, so I set about making my own and the Childs Farm journey began! We are constantly told by parents in the UK just how much they love the brand and value having a natural option for their children's skin. To hear that children on the other side of the world are benefitting too now is beyond brilliant as want everyone to be happy in their skin."

Child Farm attributes the brands phenomenal success to the advocacy from real mums, heart-warming reviews from satisfied customers on social media and in the press making Childs Farm the UK's No. 1 Natural toiletries brand.

Notes to editors:

Who is Childs Farm?

Childs Farm is the second largest baby & child toiletries brand in the UK.

For the third successive year, Childs Farm is the fastest growing brand in the baby & child category in the UK.

Launched in 2011 by Mum of two Joanna Jensen, Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of mild, kind and delicious smelling toiletries that cares for the hair and skin of newborns, babies and children.

Because 3 in 10 little ones in Australia suffers from atopic eczema, all Childs Farm products are put through extensive clinical tests and user trials to make sure everyone can use them - even those with sensitive skin and is also safe for people who may be prone to eczema.

Childs Farm has no apostrophe; it's named after the founder's former farm in Southern England.

All Childs Farm products are subject to clinical safety testing and independent user testing; full details available upon request.

Source:

* Allergy & Anaphylaxis Australia (A&AA)

** Eczema Association Australasia

*** https://allergy.org.au/patients/skin-allergy/eczema

