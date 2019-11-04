Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs: Trends That Will Disrupt Cancer treatment

According to a recent Technavio report, the Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs market is expected to grow by USD 1.24 billion during 2019-2023. Growth in the Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs market can be attributed to many segments, one of which is the type segment comprising of targeted therapy and chemotherapy. Industry participants are focusing on analyzing maximum growth opportunities in the market by considering their prospects in the fast-growing type segment.

What are the Latest Trends?

Patients suffering from Hodgkin's Lymphoma in the initial stage are diagnosed using diagnostic methods such as imaging tests, blood tests, and physical examination. Advanced Hodgkin's lymphoma biopsy such as excision biopsy and core needle biopsy are used to confirm the diagnosis. Excision biopsy is gaining traction in the market as it ensures accurate diagnosis and staging of lymphoma in patients. As per Technavio, the Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% by 2023.

Doctors are adopting advanced imaging tests such as Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) scan to decide treatment options for patients by determining the stage of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In addition, A PET scan is combined with a CT to detect whether the lymphoma has spread to the bone marrow. It is done with the help of a three-dimensional color image of the affected area.

Developments in the field of Hodgkin's Lymphoma Drugs

Several vendors in the market are collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to co-develop and co-commercialize drugs for multiple types of cancer. For instance, Merck Co., Inc. and AstraZeneca, through strategic oncology collaboration, co-developed and co-commercialized Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple types of cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is one of the several vendors operating in the Hodgkin's lymphoma drugs space, and the company collaborated with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Cancer Research Institute to accelerate immuno-oncology research.

