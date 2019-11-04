Rocky 2020: Meet the Latino Candidate Running Against Trump, This Thursday in Miami, FL

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Meet the Latino candidate for President Thursday November 7, 2019 in Miami. We are pleased to announce the appearance of Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente at The Wharf, located at 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, FL 33130. The candidate will appear from 7pm to 9pm to meet with voters and listen to the issues that feel are most important.

Details can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-the-latino-candidate-for-president-of-the-united-states-2020-tickets-79975477807

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

